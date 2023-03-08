Citadel's Ken Griffin plugs DeSantis in possible presidential run

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not entered the 2024 presidential race but at least one donor with deep pockets sure hopes he does.

Citadel founder and GOP mega donor Ken Griffin says he would "love" to see the Republican throw his hat into the ring.

The billionaire, who famously announced last year he was moving his hedge fund headquarters from Chicago to Miami, touted the Florida governor's leadership while slamming Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a sit-down with Bloomberg on Tuesday.

"I don't think I need to talk about Ron DeSantis," Griffin told the outlet, saying the governor's landslide re-election victory shows what people want from government, such as fiscal responsibility, safety and education. "I just need to look across the state and realize that message is being delivered here in Florida, that I'd like to see that message across America."

HOME DEPOT FOUNDER SCHOOLS FED, BIDEN OVER THE ‘TRAGEDY’ THAT COMES WITH INFLATION

"American voters, I think, will see what opportunity looks like when they look at the state of Florida in two years," he added. "They'll make a decision and I think that the results in the state speak for themselves."

When asked whether he thought DeSantis would enter the 2024 presidential race, Griffin said, "I would love to see him run."

TRUMP, HALEY, DESANTIS? HERE'S EVERYONE RUNNING, RUMORED, OR SITTING OUT THE GOP 2024 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

The hedge fund founder was asked whether he would be willing to spend "whatever it takes" to get DeSantis elected, after Pritzker – a billionaire himself – said recently he would spend whatever it takes to keep Republicans like former President Trump and DeSantis out of the White House.

Griffin replied, "I would spend whatever it takes to make sure that J.B. Pritzker is never in the White House."

Griffin said Pritzker – who has signaled he will not challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination – "destroyed" Illinois. The Citadel founder reiterated he would "absolutely do whatever it takes to make sure [Pritzker's] never president."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He added, "It is absolutely heartbreaking to see where the progressive liberal agenda is being unleashed and the damage it's doing to our cities, and more fundamentally to our children."