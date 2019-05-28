China's military has strength to replace US as world's superpower: Gen. Keane

China’s military is powerful enough to replace the U.S. as the world’s dominant superpower, according to retired U.S. four- star General Jack Keane.

“They are growing quickly as one of the largest military in the world and also are technologically as capable as the United States,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

“They’ve caught us in a lot of the advantages that we have had… the military capability is beginning to dominate the Pacific region and that’s what clearly is on their minds and they may replace the United States as the global power in the world today. It is their military that is going to help them do that as well as their economic engine,” he explained.

Rising trade tensions, and China’s military posturing in the South China Sea, where the U.S. also conducts freedom of navigation patrols, have recently strained diplomatic ties between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s military spending has increased for 24 straight years. It is the second largest military spender in the world behind the U.S. Its defense budget has nearly doubled in the past decade. In 2018, it spent $250 billion on the military.