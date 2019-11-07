China, US agree to lift existing tariffs in phases

The U.S. and China have taken another step toward finalizing a part of a longer-term trade deal.

The two countries have agreed to roll back some tariffs on each other’s goods in phases, according to a Ministry of Commerce spokesman.

The amount of tariff relief will depend on the content of the "phase one" agreement.

Gao Feng did not give further details, but said the two sides had “constructive talks” in the past two weeks.

There have been hopes that the first phase would be signed in coming weeks.

Removing the tariffs has been a key sticking point in getting a deal down.

Earlier this week it was reported that a 15 percent cut in tariffs on $111 billion in Chinese imports was being discussed.

Talks have recently centered on putting the finishing touches on the phase one pact which would include Chinese purchases of American farm goods, rules to deter currency manipulation and some provisions to protect intellectual property and open up Chinese industries to U.S. firms.

In a conference call Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he was "reasonably optimistic" that the Phase 1 talks would be finished. More difficult issues would wait for later rounds, he said.

"We're hoping Phase 1 will be a precursor of later agreements," Ross said.

Trump and Xi were due to meet at this month's gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile but the event was canceled due to protests there. That dented hopes a meeting might produce progress, but the Chinese government says the two leaders "maintain contact."

Both sides are still working on timing and location for a signing ceremony.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.