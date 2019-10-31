China trade talks going 'smoothly' despite Chile scrapping APEC: White House Deputy Press Secretary

Chile’s decision to scrap the APEC summit next month where President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were scheduled to meet and discuss a potential “phase one” trade deal has not spoiled discussions with China, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

“It has not negatively impacted our conversations with China at all,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

Gidley added that he spoke with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow earlier who told him that the talks are going “very smoothly.”

The Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said talks are progressing “quite nicely,” he added.

Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top trade representative Robert Lighthizer are expected to continue talks on Friday on a phone call with China’s Vice Premier Liu He, he said.

