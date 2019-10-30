Chile scraps hosting APEC as riots rage

Chile has pulled out of hosting the APEC summit. World leaders, including President Trump, were planning on attending.

President Piñera announced that #APEC, set for November and #COP25, set for December, will not be held in the country.

Chile has been marred by protestors and unrest, likely contributing to the decision. Police and protestors clashed, as reported by Reuters, as reforms by the government fell short.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were expected to attend and to sign phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade agreement. It is unclear when or where the summit will be held, if at all. The White House was informed of the decision in advanced, FOX Business has learned.

