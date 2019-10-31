US, China working on new site for 'phase one' trade agreement signing: Trump

President Trump said the U.S. and China will announce a new site soon for the signing of the "phase one" trade deal that the two countries agreed to earlier this month.

The two sides had planned to sign the deal at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in mid-November, but Chile announced Wednesday it will no longer host the event because of massive protests of government policy. It is unclear where and when the event will be held now.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances," Trump tweeted. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that deputy-level talks are happening every day.

"While APEC was canceled yesterday, it has not negatively impacted our conversations with China at all," Gidley said Thursday. "In fact, I spoke with the trade team this morning, the great Larry Kudlow ... and he just told me, these talks are going very smoothly."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to speak by phone with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Friday, Gidley said.

Trump said Tuesday that the two countries are "ahead of schedule" on signing the agreement, and Beijing said on Saturday that phase one was "basically complete."

Trump's tweet indicated that the "phase one" agreement is around 60% of the total deal with China. White House trade official Peter Navarro has previously said there would be three phases in the total deal.