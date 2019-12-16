China trade deal may happen before 2019 is over: Michael Pillsbury

With the U.S.-China trade deal being papered, many Americans are waiting with bated breath to see when pen-gets-to-paper.

Trump administration adviser and China expert Michael Pillsbury told FOX Business' Liz MacDonald on Monday he anticipates the deal happening "in two weeks or so" and he said negotiators are "very enthusiastic about the success."

"I believe the White House plans to release the 86-page agreement in a fairly important signing ceremony," Pillsbury said on "The Evening Edit."

"The president seems to be so feisty that, the more he's criticized, the more successes he delivers for the American people. It's really quite extraordinary, and the Chinese have told me about this. They really admire and respect him for pushing through all this criticism and getting the trade deal done." - Michael Pillsbury, Trump administration adviser and China expert

He said once that agreement is finished, and all the translations are perfected, it "will be a really historic occasion for a celebration."

"I believe they've persuaded the Chinese to open up the American market, our investment, our companies, and especially to American exports," Pillsbury said. "So, we'll get a huge economic boost out of this."

While he remains optimistic the deal will become official soon, he admitted getting the deal out in the next two weeks "is going to take a lot of effort."

Pillsbury noted President Trump's successful trade negotiations will contribute to his reelection in 2020. He said Trump has ignored all the critics during these trade negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow previously said officials hope to sign the deal in January 2020.

