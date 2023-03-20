Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

China leading a 'frightening' new world order while telling rest of world America is in decline: KT McFarland

China figured out it wins no matter what happens in Ukraine, McFarland warns

close
Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland reacts to Xi Jinping calling his visit to Russia a 'mission of peace' on Varney & Co.' video

China is leading the new world order: KT McFarland

Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland reacts to Xi Jinping calling his visit to Russia a 'mission of peace' on Varney & Co.'

Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland sounded the alarm over China's "aggressive" push to lead the new world order, telling "Varney & Co." that U.S. diplomacy in Ukraine has been a "huge fail," and that China has positioned itself as "the future" while telling the rest of the world America is in decline.

K.T. MCFARLAND: I think these are really dark days that no one in Washington seems to be worried about. The Chinese have positioned themselves in such a way that they are telling the world, look, we’re the future. America is the past. America is in decline. Come with this new Chinese world order. Look what we’ll give you. We’ll build you a 5G internet. We'll give you an infrastructure dominated by artificial intelligence which we’ll provide. 

CHINA ECONOMIC ESPIONAGE ‘TOP THREAT’ TO US COMMERCIAL, MILITARY SECRETS

Oh, by the way, you keep your own system of government. We’ll bribe a few leaders along the way. We’ll not be like virtue-signaling Americans who want you to have woke cultural agenda, that is widely unpopular in the global south, in South America, Africa, and in the Asia-Pacific southern region. The Chinese, they’re making a lot of strategically smart moves. What are we doing? We’re focused on the cultural civil wars in the United States and the woke agenda.

close
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., discusses the threat of a new Cold War with China on Varney & Co.' video

Biden more concerned with climate change than building up military: Rep. Greg Steube

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., discusses the threat of a new Cold War with China on Varney & Co.'