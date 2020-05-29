Expand / Collapse search
Who is CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield?

Redfield has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since 2018

By FOXBusiness
Americans have looked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its director, Dr. Robert Redfield, for guidance in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Redfield, a virologist who has more than 30 years of research experience, has led the CDC since 2018 after being appointed by President Trump.

Redfield served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps for 20 years before retiring to help found the University of Maryland's Institute of Human Virology, according to his CDC bio. Like his fellow coronavirus task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, Redfield spent much of his career studying HIV/AIDS.

Redfield speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The CDC was criticized in March for a delayed rollout of coronavirus test kits as the nation was preparing for the coming pandemic. Fauci told "The Hugh Hewitt Show" the delay was due to a "technical glitch" and that there weren't "any bad guys" in mid-March.

Analysis published in May shows the CDC's slow rollout did not delay U.S. response to coronavirus, Redfield said, according to NPR.

"We had pretty good eyes on it," Redfield said in late May, according to NPR. "And the availability of having a diagnostic didn't change our ability to do the surveillance."

