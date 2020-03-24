Who is Dr. Deborah Birx?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has become a near-daily fixture on many Americans' television screens because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's no stranger to the U.S. govermment's efforts to advance public health, however.

WHO IS SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS?

Vice President Pence referred to her as "probably the leading expert on infectious disease in the world" during Tuesday's FOX Town Hall, although that praise is often applied to her fellow task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Birx has a background in immunology and was appointed U.S. Global AIDS coordinator by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

She is also a veteran. Birx began her career as a Department of Defense clinician in 1985, and she achieved the rank of colonel and garnered awards for bringing the Navy, Army and Air Force together to fight HIV/AIDS, according to her State Department bio.

"Obviously, I come out of the military — I know the amazing work of the men and women in uniform and the work that they can do," Birx told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week.

Birx is also an ambassador for coordinating the U.S. fight against HIV/AIDS.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT COULD COST $1 BILLION

"We want combination solutions at the state level -- at the local level," she said. "Whether we've learned from the Chinese about creating what we've been calling COVID wards -- creating the ability to actually care for larger numbers of clients and patients in a more concentrated way which allows more oversights so we could really track patients."

Birx is a Pennsylvania native who earned her medical degree from from the Hershey School of Medicine at Pennsylvania State University.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As she educates the American public about minimizing the spread of coronavirus, Birx's classic fashion choices have made headlines, especially for her affinity for silk scarfs.

"She’s worn a series of bright colored scarves with lovely designs, which makes you wonder: did this worldly and profoundly knowledgeable woman get it in some far-away place during her lifetime of international health expertise?" Spectator USA's Marlo Safi wrote. "When this is all over, and I emerge from my home like a cavewoman ... I’ll at least be taking some style pointers from Deborah Birx."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS