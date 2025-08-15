Customs busts $400M trade duty-evasion ring involving Chinese companies

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection has busted up a duty-evasion ring attempting to evade President Trump’s tariffs, FOX Business exclusively reports.

The CBP uncovered over $400 million in unpaid trade duties through investigations permitted under the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA), a tactic used to police and stop illegal transshipments and other methods aimed at defrauding the U.S. government. That figure is expected to rise as the investigation deepens.

"CBP’s EAPA program is a critical component of our trade enforcement efforts. We’re working tirelessly to prevent evasion and ensure a level playing field for U.S. companies," said Rodney Scott, CBP Commissioner. "Our mission, under the leadership of President Trump, is to support economic fairness, protect domestic industry, and uphold the integrity of U.S. supply chains" according to a release detailing the sting.

A source tells FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence that one of the operations had boots on the ground in Taiwan and Indonesia to look at mattress factories and found that there was no production going on.

Additionally, over half, or $250 million, came from a network of 23 Chinese shell companies which funneled repackaged goods as if they were made in Asian nations, including South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam, to avoid tariffs.

"Never before has CBP identified this many importers evading AD/CVD in a single consolidated EAPA investigation," said Susan S. Thomas, acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade. "The revenue identified for collection exceeds $250 million, but this figure may increase as we uncover additional importers in the scheme."

Another 89 cases have been flagged for "suspicion of duty evasion," the department reports.