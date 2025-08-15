Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

China
Published

China appears to be building 'leverage' to use against foreign entities

Experts warn China's control over critical minerals creates 'life or death matter' for this century

close
USA Rare Earth CEO Joshua Ballard discusses the company going public and how elements are critical in technology development on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

USA Rare Earth CEO reveals the US state with 'unique deposit' of elements

USA Rare Earth CEO Joshua Ballard discusses the company going public and how elements are critical in technology development on 'The Claman Countdown.'

China appears to be building up a new "leverage point" against foreign nations as it cracks down on rare earths hoarding.

Foreign companies purchasing rare earths from China are reportedly being warned against stockpiling them, according to the Financial Times, which cited two people familiar with the matter. China is reportedly threatening buyers with more supply restrictions.

Xi Jinping, rare earths processing

China is reportedly warning foreign entities against hoarding rare earths. (Alexander Kryazhev/Host agency RIA Novosti/Handout via Reuters; David Gray/Reuters / Reuters)

APPLE BACKS TRUMP RARE EARTH MINERALS PUSH, INVESTS $500M IN US MINE

One person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that China "is telling companies they cannot go out and build huge inventories in rare earths, or they will face shortages." 
The other person said, "this will be a leverage point from now on," as Chinese authorities limit approved export volumes.

Rare earth metals from China are used in technologies including EVs, smartphones and even defense systems. While the term "rare earth metals" implies scarcity, many of the elements are common and mined throughout the world, but China has control over refining the materials, according to NPR

Xi Jinping Speaks Politburo

Xi Jinping, China's president, speaks during the unveiling of the Communist Party of China's new Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHINA'S 'CHOKEHOLD' OVER CRITICAL MINERALS HAS CREATED 'LIFE OR DEATH MATTER FOR THE 21ST CENTURY': EXPERTS

China is going beyond international restrictions and is also placing limits on its own entities by implementing mining and processing quotas. According to the Financial Times, last year, only two state-owned companies received quotas.

Experts testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in July warned that China’s chokehold over critical minerals created a "life or death matter" for this century. According to California Republican Rep. Young Kim, China controls 92% of the globe’s processing of rare earth materials and "dominates the manufacturing of battery and magnet components."

Overlook of Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility

MP Materials operates Mountain Pass Mine, located in California’s Mojave Desert. It helped the U.S. remain largely self-sufficient from the mid-1960s – 1980s. (MP Materials / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who is from the second-largest coal mining state in the country, said that it’s time for the U.S. to produce and rely on its allies — Japan and South Korea — to do the refining.

"We have the building blocks right there … to get in the game very quickly," Manchin said.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.