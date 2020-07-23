CARES Act 2 framework finalized: What will be included

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday outlined some of the measures that Republicans have included in the framework for a proposed “CARES 2” bill, which targets support for kids, jobs and health care.

“We will propose to continue and renew some of the most successful CARES Act policies, while adding bold, new ideas,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday.

In a Twitter post, McConnell said the framework is “tailored to this phase of the crisis to deliver more relief to the American people.”

The bill represents “an agreement in principle” with the Trump administration, McConnell noted, and will be introduced next week.

The White House has, however, requested additional time to review the legislation.

Here’s a look at some of the proposals included in the framework, per McConnell:

PPP sequel

Cares 2 will include a “sequel” to the Paycheck Protection Program, McConnell confirmed, which will give business owners the opportunity to apply for a second loan if they “continue to pay their workers.”

Currently, business owners can apply for an initial round of funding through Aug. 8.

Unemployment support

McConnell also said the legislation includes a “temporary, federal supplement to unemployment insurance” that “fixes” the perceived problem that the $600 bump creates a disincentive for unemployed individuals to go out and seek new employment.

The top Republican said unemployment support would be suited to “reopening the economy.”

Direct help to American families

Republicans want to send a second round of direct payments to American households, McConnell confirmed.

The Senate Leader has previously floated the idea of lowering the income threshold to $40,000.

Liability protections

McConnell said Thursday that liability protections would be included for everyone from doctors and nurses – who will be protected from malpractice suits – to churches, businesses and schools.

The hope is that the protections will encourage companies to reopen without fear that they will spend years in court.

McConnell described the legal protections as a means to “prevent our historic recovery efforts from simply lining the pockets of trial lawyers.”

Support for popular programs

The bill will also include a measure to help evaluate proposals to protect and strengthen the trust funds of programs that Americans count on, McConnell said.

He did not delve into details about which specific programs, but he may be referring to the solvency of Social Security and Medicare.

