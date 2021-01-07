Capitol rioting: House Democrat blames GOP members for ‘adding fuel' to fire

House Republicans have actively denounced Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol but Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., told FOX Business Network Thursday he holds some GOP members accountable for riling up Trump supporters.

Continue Reading Below

Kildee, D-Mich., told FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” Thursday that it’s hard for him to accept some of his colleagues decrying violence when they’ve continuously spread falsehoods surrounding election fraud.

CONGRESSMAN ON LOCKDOWN IN CAPITOL PROTESTS: 'NEVER BELIEVED' THIS WOULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA

“While we don’t hold them personally responsible for the attack, I do hold them responsible for setting this fire, adding fuel to this fire and then pretending that they didn’t have anything to do with it,” he said.

Talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office for the remainder of his term has been floating around Congress, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on board.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kildee said he also supports the move since he feels the president is “a danger to this country.”

“The next 13 days, we hope, will pass quickly without incident but I can’t be so certain,” he said. “I didn’t know 24 hours ago that we would go through what we’ve gone through, so who knows what can happen.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As the attack occurred, Kildee said he and his team were hunkered down in the House gallery, separate from the rest of his colleagues on the House floor. He described his experience as “really scary.”