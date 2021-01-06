Congressman on lockdown in Capitol protests: ‘Never believed’ this would happen in America

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday on the day of Congress’s Electoral College certification for the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” from inside the Capitol to detail what he witnessed during the protests, emphasizing that he’s never seen anything like it.

“This is just something we never believed would ever happen in America,” he said.

Green explained that the vote on certifying the Electoral College cannot continue amid rioting and it would be in everyone’s best interest to end it peacefully.

“Let us do this appropriately,” he said. “This is not the right way to handle this process. The debate cannot go forward if this continues.”

The massive breach is being compared to foreign revolutions like the storming of the Iranian Embassy, but Green said he’s seen “nothing like this” in America.

The Republican congressman recalled seeing “a hundred or so” protesters storming the halls of the Capitol prior to his team being brought to safety. He said thousands of people are surrounding the building.

“I’m concerned for our country and, of course, concerned for what the appearance of this looks like on the world stage,” he said.