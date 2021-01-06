Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Protests

Congressman on lockdown in Capitol protests: ‘Never believed’ this would happen in America

Rioting is not the right way to handle election disparities, Rep. Mark Green says

close
Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., shares details on the Capitol Hill protests from the inside.video

Congressman on lockdown during Capitol riots: I've never seen this in America

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., shares details on the Capitol Hill protests from the inside.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday on the day of Congress’s Electoral College certification for the 2020 presidential election.

Continue Reading Below

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” from inside the Capitol to detail what he witnessed during the protests, emphasizing that he’s never seen anything like it.

“This is just something we never believed would ever happen in America,” he said.

LIVE UPDATES: CHAOS ENGULFS DC AS PROTESTERS STORM CAPITOL 

Green explained that the vote on certifying the Electoral College cannot continue amid rioting and it would be in everyone’s best interest to end it peacefully.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“Let us do this appropriately,” he said. “This is not the right way to handle this process. The debate cannot go forward if this continues.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The massive breach is being compared to foreign revolutions like the storming of the Iranian Embassy, but Green said he’s seen “nothing like this” in America.

The Republican congressman recalled seeing “a hundred or so” protesters storming the halls of the Capitol prior to his team being brought to safety. He said thousands of people are surrounding the building.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I’m concerned for our country and, of course, concerned for what the appearance of this looks like on the world stage,” he said.