Candace Owens rips media smear campaigns: Time for conservatives to ‘punch back’

Candace Owens, a pro-Trump political commentator who’s fame skyrocketed after receiving praise from rapper Kanye West, told FOX Business she is taking a stand against mainstream media bias with a legal fund.

Continue Reading Below

“I’m definitely going on the offense when we talk about smear and libelous claims suggesting that because I support my president I also defend Nazis or I promote white supremacy,” the Turning Point USA communications director told Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Friday.

The media, she said, will smear anyone who suggests that they like the president and promote capitalism.

“I think for far too long conservatives have allowed this to go on. We have seen reputations ruined with these sorts of smears,” she said. “When you Google someone’s name and they have these harsh words and terms next to them and that’s what they are trying to do. They are trying to use fear tactics and I think it’s high-time we punch back.”

President Trump on Wednesday applauded Owens on Twitter as a “very smart thinker.”