Can the GOP vote on Super Tuesday?

The race between the five remaining Democratic presidential candidates may be the top primaries on Super Tuesday, but they aren’t the only elections happening.

On Tuesday, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will hold primaries for the Democratic presidential nominee.

American Samoa will also hold a Democratic caucus.

Among those states, Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas will also hold Congressional primaries and other elections for both Republicans and Democrats.

In fact, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing several other Republican candidates in Alabama’s Senate race.

Republicans will be able to vote for their presidential nominee in most of the 14 Super Tuesday states.

In Minnesota and Maine, President Trump is unopposed on the ballot, according to the Duluth News Tribune and the Bangor Daily News. In other states, Trump faces several opponents who aren’t strong contenders.

To receive the nomination, Trump must win 1,276 delegates out of 2,551 at the Republican National Convention in August. Because he is an incumbent, it is likely he will receive the delegates and the nomination as well.

Virginia is the only state not to hold a presidential primary for a Republican nominee, according to WHSV. The television station reported that the state Republicans will choose a nominee at their convention.

However, Virginia’s primaries are open, so Republican voters can vote in the Democratic primaries. Other states including Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Utah, also have open primaries.

To see what’s at stake in the Republican presidential primaries, here are how many Republican delegates are at stake in each of the 13 states participating in Super Tuesday, according to 270towin.com.

Alabama — 50.

Arkansas — 40.

California — 172.

Colorado — 37.

Maine — 22.

Massachusetts — 41.

Minnesota — 39.

North Carolina — 71.

Oklahoma — 43.

Tennessee — 58.

Texas — 155.

Utah — 40.

Vermont — 17.

