California restaurant owner pleads for Gov. Newsom recall: What he’s done is ‘traumatizing’

Efforts to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom are gaining momentum and Pineapple Hill Saloon Bar and Grill owner Angela Marsden urged other business owners and Californians to "never forget" how his handling of the coronavirus pandemic shook the entire state.

"At the end of the day, this is traumatizing," she told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday. "What this governor has put us through – it’s traumatizing. You lose your income. You lose your job and you’re out of work for… over a year. And you get so far behind on your rent and you don’t know how you’re ever going to get caught up, or where you’re going to land once all this stops."

The petition for Newsom’s recall currently has more than 1.6 million signatures, triggering a special election to possibly remove the governor from office. Marsden said she hopes Californians take the gravity of the election to heart and get out to vote.

"Because while we were losing everything, he was eating and dining out at the most expensive restaurant."

Marsden explained that while Newsom took his own children to private school and skiing in person, California’s children suffered at home along with their parents who lost it all and "lost their dreams."

Holding back tears, Marsden pleaded with every person who signed the recall petition to follow through, hold the governor accountable for his actions and vote him out.

"If this person is going to lie to our face and smile the entire time while killing the middle class, strangling the businesses and putting our great workers on the couch to sit and watch TV and not know how they’re going to get out of this mess, don’t forget," she said.

"We don’t need another Hollywood in-crowd… We need people who have walked in our shoes. And we have a chance."

The restaurant owner, remembered for her viral video in December exposing hypocrisy in Hollywood, noted that she made her first profit in March since the outbreak. Even though she is "one of the lucky ones" as her doors are still open, Marsden said she still wakes up with "night terrors" at the thought of her business going under.