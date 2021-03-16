California restaurant ignores coronavirus restrictions, gets power cut

One Burbank, California restaurant has had enough after weeks of reversals and changing coronavirus guidelines.

“I just decided, ‘You know what, I'm not going to deal with this anymore,’” the owner of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill Baret Lepejian said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co.” “This is nonsense. They're making things up as they're going along.”

Lepejian said on Saturday his power got cut after a Los Angeles County judge, one day earlier, authorized the City of Burbank to cut off the restaurant’s electricity for defying a court order issued earlier in the week.

However, Lepejian said he plans to stay open despite Burbank’s “punishment.”

“I have a staff,” he told host Stuart Varney. “I mean, none of the bills go away. The rent doesn't go away.”

He added that he has seen “a tremendous amount of support,” including some people lending or donating backup generators to the restaurant.

Lepejian said he’s a tax-paying citizen who’s done “all the right things” and called the city’s actions “outrageous.”

“Now they're getting ready to actually chain the doors,” he added.

The city said that the court did not provide permission to padlock the restaurant’s doors but "continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort."

The city says it will return to court for further orders and enforcement if Tinhorn Flats still refuses to close.

“I'm battling to keep my business,” Lepejian said. “I mean, it's literally a very surreal, almost dreamlike experience going through this.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this article.