California lifting coronavirus restrictions is ‘one little step towards recovery’: Restaurant owner

California said Monday it is lifting a regional order that called on residents to stay home except for "essential activities" as the state cited "positive signs" about the spread of COVID-19.

Wine Country Coalition spokesperson Cynthia Ariosta told FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that workers in her industry are relieved and are now focused on making sure “this doesn't happen to us again.”

Ariosta, along with dozens of restaurants and wineries, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., and State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón in recent weeks to push back against California’s numerous stay-at-home orders.

CYNTHIA ARIOSTA: “We're super excited this morning to hear that the ban is being lifted. For the members of our coalition and for the restaurant industry in general, this is such a sigh of relief. So it's just really wonderful that this is happening for all of us.

…

We've seen some iconic restaurants close and the staggering amount of unemployment that has happened in this sector -- we have a lot to recover from. This is just one little step towards recovery for our industry. But it's going to be a really, really long and hard road. Some restaurants [have taken] on a lot of debt to try to at least keep their doors open.

…

The reason we brought our lawsuit was because it seemed irrational, unfair and really arbitrary that outdoor dining and outdoor winetasting were banned basically, while other outdoor and indoor riskier activities were allowed to continue.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this article.