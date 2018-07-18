California ballot initiative to reverse illegal immigrant driver’s license law

An initiative to stop undocumented immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license in California is being led by a father whose son was killed in a collision with an illegal immigrant.

Donald Rosenberg told FOX Business that the ballot measure would reverse a law that allows driver’s licenses for illegal aliens because it has failed to make the roads safer.

“The bill was supposed to require [driving] training, it doesn’t. It was supposed to force them to get insurance. It doesn’t and they said it would reduce hit and runs,” he said during an interview on “The Evening Edit” on Wednesday.

Rosenberg said hit and runs are up 26% and traffic fatalities are up over 16% since California's Assembly Bill 60 took effect in 2015. The bill proposal has received pushback from the state’s Democratic legislature and Rosenberg says he will begin gathering signatures for the 2020 ballot in a couple of weeks.

“I was trashed and threatened by a guy name Gil Cedillo who is a Los Angeles city council member,” he said.

An estimated 1 million-plus illegal immigrants in California have been issued driver’s license since the driver’s license law was enacted.

Rosenberg’s son, Drew, was killed in San Francisco in 2010 in a collision where he says the illegal immigrant backed up and then drove forward, running over his son’s body. The vehicle’s rear tire ended on his son’s abdomen forcing five guys to pick up the car off him, according to Rosenberg.

“I can’t bring my son back,” he said. “But I talk to people almost every day that have lost somebody whether it’s a traffic collusion or might be a crime.”