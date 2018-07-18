Russians want me handed over: Bill Browder

An American wanted by the Russian government has become the subject of international diplomacy for the second time in a week.

Bill Browder, whose actions standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin led to the Magnitsky Act, was called out in Wednesday’s White House press briefing over the possibility of President Trump allowing Russia to question U.S. officials.

The Hermitage Capital CEO Bill Browder said he hasn’t heard from anyone in the Trump administration and called the idea of handing over senior U.S. officials to the Russians “just beyond belief.”

“This nonsense of going up and flattering Vladimir Putin, even having a summit with him and then agreeing or saying, ‘it’s an incredible idea’ to hand over a bunch of anti-Putin activists and people who worked in the U.S. government to try and contain Russia is just appalling,” Browder said during an interview on FOX Business’ “After the Bell.”

The White House said on Wednesday that Trump would meet with his team about U.S officials being questioned by Russia.

“The Russians want to have me handed over,” Browder said. “They want a bunch of officials who drafted the Magnitsky Act and a bunch of special agents from the Department of Homeland Security who have been investigating Russian money laundering connected to the Magnitsky case.”

Browder worked with Congress to get the Magnitsky Act passed, preventing foreigners who violate human rights from entering the U.S. The vocal critic of Putin said he would meet with Trump and thinks the president should decisively denounce any suggestion of handing over U.S. officials to Russia for questioning.

“These people should know that Putin is one of the biggest criminals in the world. He needs to be contained, not engaged,” Browder said.