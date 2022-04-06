Caitlyn Jenner slams high-tax California, praises Florida: ‘I would leave’

Olympic gold medalist and Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner ripped California’s high taxes and said she "would leave" the Golden State for Florida.

"California…boy, is it not the Golden State any longer. High taxes. High unemployment. We've lost 18,000 companies. We lost a congressional seat because we have less people living here," Jenner told "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

Jenner continued to assert that everybody is moving to Florida and that she "can’t blame" them for it.

"[Florida has] a common sense, smart governor…DeSantis, and he's doing the right thing -- from COVID to the way he's treating the public, to masks -- and everybody wants to go there," she explained.

California is considered one of the most expensive states to live in; its capital, Sacramento, is deemed as having the most unaffordable housing market in America. The Golden State also currently has the highest state-wide gas prices, averaging around $6 per gallon.

"I would move out of here if I could, but my whole family's here," Jenner remarked.



Jenner has been in the public eye for decades, first as an Olympic gold medalist in 1976, then as a star of the reality program "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which aired from 2007-2021. She currently has six children, four stepchildren and 20 grandchildren, most of whom played a key role in the popular TV series.

FOX News Media signed Jenner as a contributor last week, where she will be providing analysis across Fox News platforms. She has been a guest several times on the channel discussing transgender and LGBTQ+ issues.

Meanwhile, residents in Palm Springs, California are now eligible to receive a universal basic income up to $900 a month in cash for identifying as transgender or non-binary.

Varney asked Jenner if this policy was the "right thing" for the trans community.



"No," she answered. "It's again another program, especially out here by the radical left…in California to get people not to work. The trans community…non-binary community is really being used right here."