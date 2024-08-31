Brazil bans X: Outrage spreads after Elon Musk's social media platform is suspended

Politicians and many other X users took to the social media platform on Saturday to sound off on their disapproval of the site being banned in Brazil after a court-imposed deadline expired for the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil.

"X is the most used news source in Brazil. It is what the people want. Now, the tyrant de Voldemort is crushing the people’s right to free speech," Elon Musk, owner of X, wrote following the decision.

The move is the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between a Brazilian Supreme Court justice and Musk , which also included the freezing of the satellite internet provider Starlink's financial accounts in Brazil, which is 40% owned by Musk.

"The current Brazilian administration likes to wear the cloak of a free democracy, while crushing the people under its boot," Musk wrote.

JUDGE ORDERS MUSK'S X IMMEDIATELY SHUTDOWN IN BRAZIL

In the decision, Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X were complied with, including the payment of fines amounting to 18.5 million reais ($3.28 million) and the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil.

In a move to avoid the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) to get around the blockage, Moraes said that individuals or companies who tried to keep access to the social network could be fined up to 50,000 reais a day, which is equal to nearly $9,000.

X SHUTTING DOWN SAN FRANCISCO HEADQUARTERS ON FRIDAY THE 13TH: REPORT

Several people backed Musk, sharing their outrage over the ban.

"Brazil is banning X for one reason: to suppress free speech and thought. Unsurprisingly, Lula supports this decision, because he too seeks to ban free speech and thought. Biden courted Lula, celebrated his election, and called him a personal friend. That too is unsurprising," Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote in a post on X. "The Biden-Harris administration has shown nothing but contempt for free speech here in the United States."

Outkick host Clay Travis also pointed out that the NFL was hosting a game in Brazil next week and called for them to take action and refuse to play the game in the embattled country.

X CLOSES BRAZILIAN OFFICE AFTER JUDGE THREATENS ARRESTS OVER CENSORSHIP ORDERS

"I doubt the NFL would do it, but it would be a strong move to support freedom of speech by canceling next Friday’s game in Brazil over the banning of X in the country & playing Eagles-Packers back home in the US. US reporters, teams & players won’t be able to Tweet from Brazil," Travis wrote in a post on X.

Cruz shared his post and added his own comments on the situation.

"Amen. If the NFL gives a damn about the Constitution & free speech, they should cancel the game immediately," Cruz wrote.

Musk took a jab at the United States, hinting that this type of censorship could happen if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected.

"The attacks this year on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century. It will happen in America too if Kamala/Walz gain power. Just listen to what they’ve said," Musk wrote.

De Moraes ordered X to take down specific accounts earlier this year, accusing the platform of harboring "digital militias" he claims were spreading misinformation and hateful material regarding former President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Due to demands by "Justice" [de Moraes] in Brazil that would require us to break (in secret) Brazilian, Argentinian, American and international law, 𝕏 has no choice but to close our local operations in Brazil," Musk said in a previous post on X. "He is an utter disgrace to justice."

On Friday, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva backed de Moraes’ decision and took a stab at Musk for positioning himself as though he was above the law during an interview with Radio MaisPB.

"Any citizen, from anywhere in the world, who has investments in Brazil, is subject to the Brazilian Constitution and Brazilian laws," Lula said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bluesky, a social media platform that was launched last year as an alternative to X and other social media sites, has seen a large influx of Brazilians in the past couple of days, the AP reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.