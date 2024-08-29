X shutting down San Francisco headquarters on Friday the 13th: report

The date that Elon Musk's social media site, X, formerly known as Twitter, will officially shutter its longtime San Francisco headquarters has been set, according to a report.

A source familiar told Fortune that X informed employees in an email on Thursday that the office on Market Street would close on Sept. 13, and the outlet noted the date just happens to be a Friday.

Musk announced last month that he would move the global headquarters of X and SpaceX out of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill prohibiting schools from notifying parents of their children’s gender identity.

Musk said at the time that X's headquarters would move to Austin, Texas, while he also announced that SpaceX would relocate its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. He cited the gender identity law as being "the final straw" and attributed the move to "this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies."

Musk has been critical of several of California's policies over the years as he migrates his companies to business-friendly Texas.

The Tesla CEO officially moved the electric vehicle giant's global headquarters from California to Austin in late 2021, after tension with California's government over stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

