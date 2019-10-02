Boris Johnson's message to EU, take it or leave it

"We are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Brexit stalemate has gone on for far too long and the British people need to move on with life outside of the European Union.

Of course, we’ve heard it before many times, the Brexit referendum took place in June of 2016 and since that time British leaders and politicians have made broken promises on top of broken promises.

Speaking at the Conservative party conference Boris Johnson vaguely outlined a new plan containing what he called constructive and reasonable proposals.

“Which provide a compromise for both sides. I hope very much that our friends understand that and compromise in their turn." Johnson added.

The EU has not comprised when it comes to the issue of the Irish border, saying it must remain open as part of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

Under Prime Minister Johnson’s plan British ruled Northern Ireland would remain under EU single-market regulations for manufactured goods and agriculture, but not in the EU’s customs union.

In 2025, the Northern Ireland Assembly or Parliament would decide whether to move toward U.K. or European rules.

Critically it removes the so-called “Irish backstop” that the EU wanted but Johnson believes could trap Northern Ireland inside EU customs arrangements for an undetermined amount of time.

And, says Boris Johnson, under no circumstances will there be checks at or near the border.

That proposal has now been delivered to European negotiators in Brussels with skeptics already predicting that the EU will not agree to the terms.

As always with Brexit the clock is ticking, the next deadline is now less than a month away but Boris Johnson says if the EU won’t work with him the UK will leave with no deal in place on October 31st.

But there’s a problem with that.

British lawmakers passed legislation that forces the Prime Minister to ask for another deadline extension if Parliament hasn’t agreed on a new plan by October 17th.