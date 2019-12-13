Boris Johnson's UK win makes him capitalist king

Boris Johnson took a gamble and hit the election jackpot.

His decision to call for a snap general election to try to break the parliamentary impasse on Brexit proved to be a stroke of genius.

His Conservative Party won a staggering 80 seat majority, giving Johnson the freedom to dictate policy without having to jump through hoops to satisfy outlying fringe politicians who disagreed with everything put before them.

BORIS JOHNSON BODES WELL FOR TRUMP 2020

So why did Johnson win in a landslide?

It could be his rumpled, bumbling persona and self-effacing style that makes him more likable. There is no doubt that his campaign events were always great photo opportunities. Whether it was riding a bulldozer through a fake wall or delivering milk at the crack of dawn to bewildered customers, Johnson managed to bring a smile along with his simple but effective “Get Brexit Done” campaign message.

His "Love Actually" spoof ahead of the voting likely helped as well.

In contrast, Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn came across as an angry, anguished and pessimistic figure who saw nothing but ruin and gloom and doom if his party failed to win. Not surprisingly, the strategy failed miserably. People want to feel inspired and hopeful, but what they got from the opposition leader was the exact opposite. It’s a trait seen in many left-leaning candidates. They don’t smile, are full of rage and never accentuate the positive on anything.

Corbyn is blaming the Brexit issue for his embarrassing defeat, but his ultra-leftist agenda didn’t resonate with voters who do not want the government running their lives. A platform that included nationalizing utilities and the railroads is a frightening prospect for those who remember the 1970s, when Britain was held hostage by striking unions across the country. Been there, done that.

So in the battle between capitalism and socialism in the U.K., the capitalist party won with a knockout.

The same fight card is set to play out in the United States in 2020, so could we see the same outcome?

It’s hard to believe the Democrats could find a worse candidate than Jeremy Corbyn, but Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders certainly play on the same socialist team.

Given the strong economy under the Trump administration and the eye-watering, excruciating impeachment effort by Democrats, it seems likely that America as a whole, not just coastal elites, will indeed vote for continued prosperity.

Bring on the fight.

