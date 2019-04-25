Border crisis is the worst I've seen in decades, Texas AG Ken Paxton says

There are few more polarizing issues in American politics than the migrant crisis occurring at the southern border of the United States. Customs and Border Patrol is currently dealing with a record surge of legal and illegal crossings as caravans of thousands of South Americans makes its way from the southern parts of Mexico to the boundaries of Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that the situation at the southern border is worsening by the minute.

“This is the worst I've seen it in over a decade that I've been going to the border, the numbers are huge,” he said on Wednesday. “We have 65 percent of the border so those cost and those effects, human trafficking and smuggling, those are all on Texans.”

President Trump has sent thousands of military troops to the border as he tries to stem the flow of migrants into America. As of March 2019 there were 4,350 active duty military personnel and 2,200 National Guard deployed to the southern border.

The president has now turned his criticism toward the Mexican government saying in a tweet that Mexico isn't doing their part to secure the shared border with the U.S. and that more soldiers will be deployed to the region.

Paxton said as the law continues to provide incentives for illegal crossings, more and more bad actors will continue to take advantage of those fleeing a region filled with poverty.

“I know people, I have talked with families who lost their sisters and brothers and sons and daughters, and I have talked to people who have been affected by human trafficking, it is devastating,” he said on “Trish Regan Primetime.” “There are hundreds of thousands of cases of human trafficking in my state and others that have a devastating impact on lives of so many young people.”