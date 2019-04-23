Obama should have prevented Russian meddling in 2016: Sen. Mike Lee

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee told FOX Business that Russian meddling is more complicated than just what occurred during the 2016 campaign with the crux of the issue having to do with how the Obama administration failed to prevent it from happening.

“[Obama] should have known and he did know, he said on “Kennedy Tuesday. “Why didn’t they stop it? I don’t know. We were being warned as early as 2012 by Mitt Romney, then running against Obama, that the Russians did not mean us well, and we know that President Obama knew that some of this was going on. Why didn’t he stop it? He needs to tell us the answer to that question.”

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Intelligence agencies have come under scrutiny surrounding the Mueller report and subsequent investigations. President Trump has criticized the FBI and the Department of Justice, vowing to release the FISA warrants used during the Russia probe.

Lee said he would love to see the government do away with the FISA system at some point in the future.

“When you can sweep up the so-called incidental collection of communications involving U.S. citizens and then just claim ‘oops, well we got it in connection to something else,’ and then you can search that database, that’s a problem.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

When pressed by Napolitano whether members of Congress knew that they themselves may be surveilled by the intelligence community, Lee said, “I would find it difficult to believe that it was not happening. And I think many members of congress are beginning to suspect that it is true.”