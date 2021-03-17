Border crisis is very 'serious' and will get 'much worse,' Rep. Katko warns

Ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., said Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria" that the Biden administration needs to acknowledge that the border crisis is "serious" and will get "much worse."

BIDEN'S 'OPEN BORDER' POLICY THREATENS ECONOMIC, NATIONAL SECURITY: BORDER PATROL CHIEF

JOHN KATKO: "We have a hearing this morning with Homeland Security which I’m the ranking member for Republicans on and I look forward to asking secretary Mayorkas about it. We’ve had a good relationship off the bat –we spoke yesterday. But it’s clear that he is acknowledging the numbers.

There’s no disputing the numbers and the numbers don’t lie -- [an] 173% increase in February of 2021 vs February of 2020. That’s a direct result of Jan. 20 actions by this administration to roll back a lot of what we did on the border. Look, no one’s saying that we don’t need to fix immigration issues.

We even have terrorists coming across the border. I was stunned when I was standing at the border talking to border patrol agents on the frontline, who quite frankly are completely demoralized and they told me that they even had people on the list. And I said: 'What do you mean people on the list?' And he says: 'We’ve seized people on the terror watch list.' So I went back and confirmed that with customs and border patrol yesterday that in fact they’ve had some seizures of individuals at the border of people on the terror watch list. It’s a very serious situation and it’s gonna get worse.

No one’s saying that we shouldn’t have good strong immigration, but every time someone walks across the border they’re committing a crime, technically. That’s just a fact and we [have to] acknowledge that and acknowledge the fact that this crisis is going to get much worse."