Border crisis can be fixed, but Democrats 'do not want to' do it: Rep. Crenshaw

During an interview on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw slams Democrats for their mishandling of the border crisis, saying it's a policy problem that gets "abused consistently."

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: The simple answer is because Democrats don't want it to change. Right. First of all, they don't have a philosophical opposition to open borders fundamentally. They think they can make electoral gains with more illegal immigrants in the country. I don't think they're right about that. But that's what they think. And look, they just don't care. This isn't even a money problem, a spending problem. It's a policy problem. It's an enforcement problem. And Congress needs to do its part and get some very strict changes done to especially our asylum laws so that these aren't abused consistently.

I'm working on legislation right now that does exactly that. It's things like saying you can't claim asylum unless you go to a port of entry, or we need to put claims officers in other countries, so you can make that claim there instead of coming over our border to supposedly make the claim. You need more you need more ICE lawyers in front of immigration judges at a 5 to 1 ratio. So that does require funding. There are lots of things we can do to actually fix this problem. The Democrats do not want to fix it. So we've got to win in November and push it through into the appropriations process.

