BLM corporate donors silent on group's call to boycott 'white companies'

Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season.

The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov. 24 demanding members and allies of the Black community to not shop at White-owned businesses. The campaign, dubbed "Black Xmas," seeks to "shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense."



"#BUILDBLACK #BUYBLACK #BANKBLACK We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022," the group wrote on the campaign's website.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CLAIMS AMERICA IS 'STOLEN LAND' IN THANKSGIVING TWEET

"As BLMLA organizer, Jan Williams, reminds us, ‘Capitalism doesn’t love Black people,’" the post states. "In fact, white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era ‘paddy rollers,’ in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people."

The Nov. 24 message continues, "#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense. Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community."

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has received major donations from corporations around the world.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment on the boycott from AirBnb, Amazon, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Intel, Microsoft, Bungie and Mondelēz International, all of which have donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in the past. None of those companies returned requests for comment.