NLRB accuses Home Depot of forcing employee wearing Black Lives Matter logo on apron to quit

The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Home Depot, accusing the retailer of discriminating against a Minneapolis store employee who raised issues of racial harassment with coworkers and managers and displayed a Black Lives Matter slogan on his apron.

HOME DEPOT'S EARLY RELEASE OF HALLOWEEN PRODUCTS SOLD OUT ‘ALMOST IMMEDIATELY’

According to the complaint, the worker began wearing the Black Lives Matter logo in August 2020. The complaint notes that, sometime this year, Home Depot gave the employee the ultimatum of either removing the Black Lives Matter logo or quitting. The employee refused to remove the logo, which lead to his suspension.

The complaint further alleges Home Depot "threatened employees with unspecified consequences if they engaged in protected concerted activities regarding racial harassment."

NLRB Regional director Jennifer Hadsall said in a statement that issues of racial harassment "directly impact the working conditions of employees"

"The NLRA protects employees’ rights to raise these issues with the goal of improving their working conditions," she added. "It is this important right we seek to protect in this case."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

A spokesperson for Home Depot told FOX Business the NLRB complaint "misrepresents the relevant facts."

"The Home Depot does not tolerate workplace harassment of any kind and takes all reports of discrimination or harassment seriously, as we did in this case," the retailer said. "We disagree with the characterization of this situation and look forward to sharing the facts during the NLRB’s process. Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to be fully committed to diversity and respect for all people."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 321.55 +0.80 +0.25%

A hearing on the allegations against Home Depot will be held over Zoom on Oct. 4.