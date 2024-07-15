BlackRock pulls TV ad featuring Trump shooter

BlackRock pulled its advertisement from a few years ago that showed Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect authorities believe attempted to assassinate former President Trump over the weekend.

Images of Crooks' appearance in the ad began circulating online after he was identified by officials as the gunman that fired several shots at a Trump campaign rally on Saturday, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear while the former president was speaking to rallygoers.

One attendee, Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief of Buffalo Township, was killed, and two others – identified by Pennsylvania State Police as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 – were injured in the shooting.

The FBI confirmed that Crooks was shot dead.

FORMER WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN DESCRIBES TRUMP'S REACTION TO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘NOT FAZED AT ALL’

Crooks, 20, was from Bethel Park, a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place.

BlackRock said its 2022 ad featured a teacher from Bethel Park High School, where Crooks graduated from the same year. Crooks was one of several students that "briefly appeared in the background."

TRUMP MEDIA SHARES SURGE 50% AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent," BlackRock said in a statement. "We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLK BLACKROCK INC. 827.97 +3.10 +0.38%

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock said it would make all video footage taken for the ad available to the authorities, and it has pulled the video down "out of respect for the victims."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Charles Gasparino and FOX News' Scott McDaniel contributed to this report.