BlackRock pulls TV ad featuring Trump shooter

Attempted Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks appeared in BlackRock ad from 2022

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., describes the assassination attempt against former President Trump on Varney & Co. video

Trump is the strongest candidate to lead the nation: Rep. Mike Kelly

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., describes the assassination attempt against former President Trump on Varney & Co.

BlackRock pulled its advertisement from a few years ago that showed Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect authorities believe attempted to assassinate former President Trump over the weekend.

Images of Crooks' appearance in the ad began circulating online after he was identified by officials as the gunman that fired several shots at a Trump campaign rally on Saturday, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear while the former president was speaking to rallygoers.

Donald Trump assassination attempt

Former President Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assass (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

One attendee, Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief of Buffalo Township, was killed, and two others – identified by Pennsylvania State Police as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 – were injured in the shooting.

The FBI confirmed that Crooks was shot dead.

Crooks, 20, was from Bethel Park, a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place. 

Thomas Matthew Crooks

Bethel Park School District confirmed that Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022. (Bethel Park School District)

BlackRock said its 2022 ad featured a teacher from Bethel Park High School, where Crooks graduated from the same year. Crooks was one of several students that "briefly appeared in the background."

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent," BlackRock said in a statement. "We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed."

BlackRock headquarters in New York City

BlackRock offices in New York City. (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

BlackRock said it would make all video footage taken for the ad available to the authorities, and it has pulled the video down "out of respect for the victims."

FOX Business' Charles Gasparino and FOX News' Scott McDaniel contributed to this report.