Former White House physician describes Trump's reaction to assassination attempt: 'Not fazed at all'

Former White House physician and current Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson says former President Trump was "not fazed at all" by the assassination attempt that rattled his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Jackson, who spent time with Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey following the incident, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo early Monday that he has "not missed a beat."

"The staff is a little shaken up, I think, but he was not fazed at all by this. He was his same usual self, and he's been in a great mood. He's been joking around. He's very fired up and energetic," he said.

"I was proud to see that. It's a good example [of] when you have other people that work for you that are a little shaken up. It's a leadership move, and I'm proud to see the way he's stepped up."

Jackson's nephew, who attended Trump's campaign rally in Butler on Saturday, was also injured when a bullet grazed his neck but is "doing well."

"To be honest with you, I think the most traumatic thing for him was not the superficial, minor injury that he sustained, but the fact that he was in the medical tent with the gentleman who passed away," Jackson said.

"They were in the medical tent together. I think that shook him up a little bit," he added.

Jackson, who formerly served as White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, got the chance to look at the former president's wound while onboard a plane with him on Sunday.

"It did hit his ear, obviously you saw the blood, but he turned his head just at the exact right time, and it just took off a little bit of the top of part of his ear. The ear, of course, is very vascular, so it bleeds like crazy. It's bandaged up and everything because it's prone to bleed again, and it has been a little bit," he said.

Terror unfolded at the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday when 20-year-old suspected gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop, killing one rallygoer, injuring others and grazing the former president's ear.

Some speculate Trump's decision to turn his head at the right time could have saved his life.