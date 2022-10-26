BlackRock headquarters stormed by protesters, some carrying pitchforks

Protestors demonstrated in the New York City office building housing investment management company BlackRock on Wednesday, according to footage posted on Twitter.

BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK DISCUSSES INFLATION, ESG INVESTING IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

In one video shared on Twitter, a group of protesters stood in what appeared to be a lobby containing escalators. They could be heard chanting phrases such as "Stop funding climate death" and "Climate justice now," according to the footage.

Several protesters wielded pitchforks, while others carried green-and-white banners saying "How dare you plunder the Earth," "Your investments are killing us" and "Your greed = climate chaos," according to the video. At one point, the footage showed a person pouring rocks on the descending escalator.

The NYPD confirmed to FOX Business that there was a demonstration at the location. There were 10 arrests, the police said.

BLACKROCK NOT ESG ENOUGH FOR NYC, COMPTROLLER SAYS

New York Communities for Change, an activist group, also posted footage and photos of the demonstration, using the hashtag "#TaxTheRich" and calling for "green housing for all." The group said the rocks were chunks of coal.

"If @BlackRock were a country they would have the 3rd largest economy IN THE WORLD," NYCC tweeted. "The people who got rich investing in the destruction of our planet must pay to fix it. #OccupyParkAve #TaxTheRich."

BlackRock, headed by Larry Fink, has become a leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and encouraging other companies to take up such agendas in a commitment to decarbonization, sustainability and social justice causes.

BLACKROCK TELLS UK ‘NO’ TO HALTING INVESTMENT IN COAL, OIL AND GAS

The firm has also faced accusations from the left for not taking enough steps to fight climate change and criticism for its energy-related investments.

BlackRock did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment by the time of publication.