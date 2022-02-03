Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money and Policy

Black Lives Matter halts online fundraising after California, Washington threaten legal action: report

States demand group submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Black Lives Matter shut down online fundraising Wednesday night after attorneys general in California and Washington state demanded the group submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020, according to a report. 

The Washington Examiner reported that Black Lives Matter halted online fundraising Wednesday. 

"We take these matters seriously and have taken immediate action," a Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "We have immediately engaged compliance counsel to address any issues related to state fundraising compliance. In the interim, we have shut down online fundraising as we work quickly to ensure we are meeting all compliance requirements."

BLACK LIVES MATTER ‘DELINQUENT’ ON FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES, RISKS TAX-EXEMPT STATUS, CALIFORNIA AG WARNS: REPORT 

The Examiner on Tuesday published a letter – dated Jan. 31, 2022 – from California Attorney General Rob Bonta informing BLMGNF that it was prohibited from soliciting or disbursing funds due to its failure to submit an annual report for the 2020 tax year as required of charitable trusts. Bonta threatened to hold individual leaders personally liable for late fees. 

A person demonstrates in support of Daunte Wright outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Dec. 21, 2021, during jury deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the outlet, Washington had already ordered BLM "immediately cease" all fundraising activities there on Jan. 5. 

FOX Business reached out to BLM for comment Thursday but did not immediately hear back. 

OPINION: BOOKER T. WASHINGTON PREDICTED BLACK LIVES MATTER

An investigation conducted by the Washington Examiner found that BLM has not publicly named anyone in charge of its estimated $60 million bankroll since its co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, resigned in May 2021. 

Patrisse Cullors is one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cullors stepped down as executive director of the BLMGNF after six years at the helm, but none of the individuals she appointed to replace her ever came to an agreement with the internal leadership council. It’s not known who’s officially in charge. 

At the end of 2020 – the same year George Floyd died at the hands of a White police officer in Minneapolis, prompting protests and rioting across the nation -- Black Lives Matter said in an impact report that it raised $90 million, spent $8.4 million in operating expenses, distributed $21.7 million in grants to 33 other organizations and closed the year with a $60 million balance.

Hundreds are gathered at the Federal Plaza and take streets to protest after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Chicago, Nov. 20, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The group's 2019 IRS 990 report, which was filed in October 2020, showed no revenue, expenses or assets whatsoever before 2020 began. This is likely because, as the Washington Examiner reported, Black Lives Matter was not officially registered as a charity with the IRS until late 2020, and before that it funneled donations through other liberal charities.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report. 