Illinois father speaks out against critical race theory: It's a 'complete lie'

As critical race theory gains momentum in schools around the country, calls for the controversial curriculum to be banned grow as well. Ty Smith, a father in Illinois and an outspoken conservative YouTuber, is one of many who have taken a firm stance against CRT.

In a powerful speech that has since gone viral, Smith said the curriculum teaches youth to hate each other based on skin color.

Smith joined FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." to discuss what he’s experienced since speaking out and how he plans to continue fighting critical race theory.

"There’s been a huge amount of people from the community and from pretty much all over the world sending me emails, showing great support, saying thanks for standing up for our children," Smith said. "Thanks for being courageous and bold. And thanks for just pretty much telling the truth."

Smith said the school board has canceled the next three planned meetings after his speech went viral.

In a previous interview on Fox News’ "America’s Newsroom," Smith said critical race theory is "a whole bunch of nonsense, virtue signaling, playing off people’s emotion. The only race there is, is the human race."

Smith told Stuart Varney that combatting CRT falls on parents.

"It's going to come down to the parents really standing up saying that they don't want this to come," he said. "We want to be known that we don't want it there."

Smith, a Black American who worked his way through school and earned two medical degrees, called the curriculum a complete lie.

"Not one White person or system in place kept me from doing what I did," he said. "The kids that I’ve mentored – it hasn’t kept them from graduating and going beyond what the ‘oppressed narrative’ says we can."