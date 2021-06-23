Bipartisan infrastructure group to present proposal to Biden on Thursday, lawmakers say

Several lawmakers from the bipartisan group working on an infrastructure package said on Wednesday that they nailed down a framework they intended to present President Biden this week.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the group would present their proposal to the White House on Thursday.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that everyone in the meeting – Republicans, Democrats and representatives for the White House – agreed on the plan.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "things are going well" when asked about the infrastructure deal on Wednesday.

As previously reported by FOX Business, as recently as Tuesday Biden had said he still had questions about the group’s infrastructure plan.

The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that the group made "progress towards an outline of a potential agreement" and the president invited them to the White House to discuss it on Thursday.

Biden’s talks with Republicans about an infrastructure plan fell through after the two parties could not agree on what should be included in the plan or how to fund it.

Following the collapse of those negotiations, a group of 21 Democrat and Republican senators began working on the bipartisan proposal, which Manchin confirmed included about $579 billion in new spending.

Should nothing materialize from the ongoing discussions, Democrats have paved the way to move forward with an infrastructure plan via the fast-track budgetary process known as reconciliation, where they would not need any Republican votes so long as each Senate Democrat is on board.

