Moderates may try to force Pelosi to pass $1T infrastructure bill by holding $3.5T budget resolution hostage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and moderate Democrats and Republicans in the chamber are on a collision course over whether to pass the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill before the Senate finishes the Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Pelosi, D-Calif., is committed to holding up the bipartisan infrastructure package until the Senate produces a reconciliation bill, something that likely won't happen until the fall. But with the House set to reconvene in less than two weeks, moderates who support the infrastructure bill are considering a way to speed that up.

They are mulling a proposal for a vote on the infrastructure bill before a separate vote advancing the reconciliation framework – the budget resolution that the Senate passed early Wednesday – rather than the final bill.

This strategy, if the group is able to convince Pelosi they are willing to withhold their votes on the reconciliation framework, could result in the bill passing the House by end of summer.

But Pelosi doubled down in a Wednesday caucus call, saying that she will not adjust her timeline. She also delivered an implicit threat that moderates should tread lightly, saying the budget resolution should not be controversial and that Democrats should be able to pass it "without drama."

Moderate members, meanwhile, are working with the White House on this matter – although the administration did not say whether it condones or is advising the effort to push Pelosi to cave to the moderates.

"We are in direct, close touch with the President’s colleagues in the House, partnering with them to pass the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News.

"We’re also working with the House to pass the President’s Build Back Better agenda, which would extend the biggest middle-class tax cut in American history, invest in manufacturing, cut prescription drug costs, take on climate change, and help families afford childcare, care for older Americans, and education," Bates added. "The President looks forward to signing each bill."

An administration official told Fox News that the president, Cabinet members, and senior White House staff are involved in those conversations. This outreach has included calls with all of the ideological and constituency-based caucuses, briefings with jobs and family cabinet members, and one-on-one conversations with the president and senior staff.

Senior Adviser to the President Anita Dunn Tuesday held "messaging meetings" with individual caucus leadership of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, New Democrat Coalition, Blue Dog Coalition, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Asian Pacific Caucus, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, meanwhile, was part of the House Democratic whip meeting Wednesday, which the administration official said, "went well."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, has notably seemed to imply in recent TV appearances that the infrastructure bill deserves consideration separate from the reconciliation bill.

"These are two separate packages but they're definitely both part of the president's vision. But at risk of sounding simplistic, I would encourage legislators to vote for policies that they think are good and vote against the policies they disagree with," Buttigieg said on "Fox News Sunday." "My hope is that this will be voted on on its merits."

Meanwhile, the bipartisan House members are also putting their heads together to drum up ways to build support for the legislation in home districts.

In recent weeks, members in both chambers have been circulating documents highlighting business support from outside groups, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the AFL-CIO – which is expected to feature prominently in the next stage of messaging.

Some Republicans are playing a major part in advancing the infrastructure bill – despite pressure from former President Donald Trump to oppose it – for several reasons. Among them is a desire to limit Democrats' movements on reconciliation, since a number of investments and pay-fors would already be covered in the infrastructure bill.

Some Republicans also support the infrastructure bill because it would benefit their districts. But GOP support in the House is far from guaranteed.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., has not yet indicated whether he will encourage or discourage support for the bill. And though the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus endorsed the infrastructure bill's framework, it has not yet endorsed the final bill, which would lock in 28 Republican yeas. If the Problem Solvers Caucus does endorse the bill, their Republican members will make up for the progressives who pledged to block it until the larger spending bill focusing on social, human, and climate issues passes the Senate via reconciliation.

If Pelosi does not agree to take up the infrastructure bill as a standalone vote, final passage could take months, as Democrats in both chambers are divided over the scope and cost of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Some House Democrats sent a letter to Pelosi this week raising concerns about proposed spending levels amid rising inflation, national debt, and previously allocated COVID relief money.

Their concerns are also being echoed in the Senate. Despite all Senate Democrats voting to advance the reconciliation framework last night so it can be further hashed out by committees, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said this morning he has "serious concerns" about the proposed $3.5 trillion in spending.

"Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating," he said.

Fox Business' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.