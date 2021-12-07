Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Taxes

Bipartisan bill introduced to extend tax relief for small businesses during coronavirus

Businesses can qualify as a 'recovery startup business' or 'severely financially distressed employer'

close
Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs video

Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs

Biden delivers remarks on how his Build Back Better Act will lower costs of prescription drugs

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan group of lawmakers are moving to extend tax relief for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), which was included in last year's coronavirus relief package, was set up to encourage businesses to retain employees amid economic pressures associated with the pandemic. It was set up to extend into the fourth quarter of this year but the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act later disallowed that. 

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT EMPLOYEE RETENTION TAX CREDIT

The Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act would reinstate the ERTC for that quarter in order to restore "certainty" to small businesses, according to Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., who introduced the bill Tuesday.

"I’m pleased to lead my Ways and Means colleagues in introducing the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act," said Miller. 

UNITED STATES - APRIL 2: Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., takes her seat before the start of the House Oversight and Reform Committee markup of a resolution authorizing issuance of subpoenas related to security clearances and the 2020 Census on Tuesday, A

"By reinstating the ERTC, struggling small businesses can access one of the last remaining pandemic recovery programs to receive the help they need to replenish their workforce and get back on track. As we continue to emerge from this public health emergency, we must remember that small businesses in West Virginia and across the country still need our support. I urge Congressional leaders and President Biden to pass our bill into law as soon as possible to give these businesses and employees the certainty they need."

Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, listens during a business meeting of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Photographer: Sarah Si (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Terri Sewell, D-Ala., are co-sponsoring the legislation. According to Miller's office, many small businesses are facing a retroactive tax since they continued to take the credit in the fourth quarter.

Under the credit, businesses can qualify as a "recovery startup business" or "severely financially distressed employer," which requires that they've suffered at least a 90% year-over-year decline in gross receipts for a particular quarter.