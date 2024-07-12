Expand / Collapse search
Billionaire Richard Branson calls on Biden to drop out of 2024 race

Virgin Group founder says 'it's time' for Biden to allow another Democrat to run for the presidency

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson has joined the growing list of business leaders calling for President Biden to step aside and let another Democrat run as the party's nominee in 2024.

In a blog post on Friday, the billionaire entrepreneur heaped praise on Biden for his accomplishments while in the White House, but said, "Now is the time that he should consider what’s at stake and step back from another run."

Sir Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson attends the presentation of Virgin Fiber at Teatro Gerolamo in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 18, 2022. (Roberto Finizio / Getty Images)

"Standing down now wouldn’t have to mean the end of a lifetime in public service, either," Branson said of Biden. "He could still do enormous good in the world. But his desire to carry on has created a dangerous distraction from the issues this presidential race should really focus on. It’s not too late to make the right decision now and step aside — for America, and for the free world."

THESE BUSINESS LEADERS HAVE CALLED ON BIDEN TO DROP OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

A Virgin spokesperson said Branson, who is a citizen of the U.K., typically does not comment on politics in the U.S., "however he felt, as a business leader outside of the U.S. looking in, the need to speak up this time given how this impacts the rest of the world."

Joe Biden Donald Trump presidential debate

Former President Trump and President Biden participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta on June 27.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Branson is the latest high-profile business leader to publicly urge Biden to drop his re-election bid after the president's disastrous performance in the June 27 debate against former President Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EXPERT: ‘FAIRLY CATASTROPHIC’ FOR BIDEN IF DONATIONS DRY UP

Following the debate debacle, which sparked widespread concerns about Biden's mental acuity, a number of Democratic megadonors in the business world came forward asking Biden to pass the baton, including Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings and Walt Disney heir Abigail Disney.

President Biden speech

President Biden gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the close of the NATO summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden has remained defiant and says he will not step aside because he believes he is the best person to beat Trump. 

However, pressure is building for the Democrat to exit the contest after he made a series of gaffes Thursday during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., and during his press conference afterward.