Billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in spotlight as Chicago hosts DNC

The Democratic National Convention is in full swing in Chicago, bringing the city and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker into the national spotlight after he successfully campaigned for the Windy City to host the gathering.

Pritzker, 59, is one of 11 billionaire heirs from a powerful Chicago family that Forbes ranked as the sixth-wealthiest in America in 2024, with a combined estimated net worth of $41.6 billion.

The Pritzker family amassed a considerable amount of its wealth through the growth of the Hyatt Hotels brand, which Gov. Pritzker's father and uncle purchased in 1957, although the Pritzkers have operated several other companies as well.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Gov. Pritzker himself is worth an estimated $3.5 billion, according to Forbes, and is the richest politician currently in office in the U.S. He is the founder of Pritzker Group Venture Capital.

Pritzker became governor of Illinois in 2019, and was re-elected in 2022. A longtime Democratic donor, he previously served as co-chair for Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, and was floated as a possible running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, who instead picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join her on the 2024 ticket.

During the first day of the DNC, Pritzker spoke with delegates and hinted that he may seek a third term as governor of Illinois, but there has long been speculation that he has aspirations for pursing national office.

The Illinois governor is not the only one in his family with strong roots in the Democratic Party. His sister, Penny Pritzker, served as U.S. Commerce Secretary under President Obama from 2013 to 2017, after serving as the 2012 national co-chair of Obama for America.

Penny Pritzer is founder and chair of private investment firm PSP Partners, and is worth an estimated $3.6 billion. Ms. Pritzker also leads Harvard Corporation, Harvard University's most powerful oversight board.

