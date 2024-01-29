Bill Ackman blasts President Biden over attack that killed 3 US soldiers

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman continued his campaign against President Biden over the weekend, arguing the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured dozens more on Sunday was further evidence that the president should not have a second term in the White House.

"Our enemies perceive weak American leadership, which has allowed them to attack us with impunity at a grave cost to our servicemen," Ackman wrote in an X post on Sunday in response to news that the number of injured service members had reached at least 34.

"We arrived at a place where our enemies do not fear us," the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management continued. "We are not respected, and the world is a much more dangerous place as a result. We need strength and leadership in the White House. The idea that @POTUS Biden should continue for another term is dangerous and absurd."

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on Ackman's post. Following the attack on Sunday, Biden extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers while announcing the attack, and vowed the U.S. would respond.

"Have no doubt: We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing," the president said in a post on X.

Ackman, an influential Harvard University alum who recently led a successful campaign to oust his alma mater's former president, Claudine Gay, over scandals at the university, has now turned his sights on Biden, arguing the commander in chief is unfit to serve.

Ackman has gained public prominence in recent months following his criticism of elite universities’ handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

He called for the resignations of Gay as well as the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after their controversial congressional testimony. Ackman has also expressed skepticism of corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In an interview earlier this month on CNBC's "Squawkbox," Ackman – who describes himself as a political centrist – said Biden should step aside due to his advanced age. Biden is 81 years old, and became the oldest person ever elected president of the U.S. when he was 77.

"Just on the age, past his prime issue, I think a good part of the reason why we have what's going on in the world geopolitically is he's perceived as a weak president," Ackman said of Biden. "And he will be even weaker."

Ackman announced two weeks ago that he would be donating $1 million to a political action committee backing Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., in his Democratic primary campaign to beat Biden.