Biden's transition is stacked with Big Tech players

While inheriting a vulnerable economic recovery under threat from a resurgent virus, President-elect Joe Biden wants stricter rules to rein in big tech companies.

Continue Reading Below

The president-elect could continue the government’s rising efforts to curb the outsize power of the tech industry. The Trump administration launched what could be a landmark antitrust case against Google that will likely continue.

And, like the Trump administration, Biden has also taken aim at Section 230, a law that is foundational to the modern internet and gives tech firms liability protection from lawsuits for what users post. The president-elect has said it should be revoked. Trump and other Republicans have baselessly asserted that the social media companies were censoring conservatives. Democrats criticize the law because they think social-media companies are failing to suppress misinformation and hate speech.

A new report says Biden's transition is stacked with tech industry players.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The list includes a lot of Silicon Valley representation to help his future administration.

State Department

Tom Sullivan, Amazon's director of international tax planning

Office of Management and Budget

Mark Schwartz, Amazon Web Services' enterprise strategist

Divya Kumaraiah, Airbnb's strategy and program lead for cities

Brandon Belford, Lyft's senior director and its public policy team's chief of staff

Treasury Department

Nicole Isaac, LinkedIn's senior director of North America policy

Will Fields, Sidewalk Labs' senior development associate

Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project

Federal Trade Commission

Laura Moy, director of Georgetown's Communications & Technology Law Clinic

Bill Baer, visiting fellow at Brookings Institution, former FTC and DOJ