Biden's spending proposal is 'wrong policy at the wrong time': Rep. Kevin Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday Biden’s spending bill is the "wrong policy at the wrong time" and Senate Democrats are learning more about the "damaging impacts" that the proposal may have on Americans.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: I think there's a sense that every day [Build Back Better] goes on, it is in more jeopardy. I think [Democrats] still feel, right now, that even early in January, that this could be accomplished in the Senate. I think there's a worry if it drags into February or longer…I think in the Senate, what I've noticed is a lot of these tax provisions are unvetted, you know … unproven.

I think Senate Democrats are starting to get an earful about how things like this book minimum tax on corporations, how ham-handed it is. It actually discourages investment in the U.S., in new equipment, including renewable technologies … What I'm hearing is Senate Democrats are learning a lot more about the damaging impacts of these taxes. So … we may see them start to understand this is the wrong policy at the wrong time.

