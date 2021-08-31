Expand / Collapse search
White House

Biden's 'spectacular failures' makes the world a more dangerous place: Former UK foreign policy adviser

Taliban celebrates victory over Afghanistan as US completes withdrawal

Nile Gardiner, former foreign policy adviser under British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, criticized Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal during "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, arguing the president’s "spectacular failures" have made the world a more dangerous place amid the Taliban's victory.

NILE GARDINER: I think the world is now a far more dangerous place thanks to these spectacular failures of Biden's presidency. Here and across the board, from Beijing to Moscow to Tehran, the enemies of the free world, the enemies of the United States are celebrating.

KEANE LAMENTS 'TRAGIC ENDING' IN AFGHANISTAN: US ADVERSARIES 'THRILLED' WITH WITHDRAWAL

These are very, very dangerous times. And we need to see the restoration of American leadership. But that's not going to happen with this absolutely clueless, weak-kneed Biden presidency. And our allies understand that. And they're going to be looking beyond Biden now… 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

