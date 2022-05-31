Biden’s policies send ‘bad signals’ to investors, markets, says Sen. Kevin Cramer

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., slammed President Biden's policies for sending "bad signals" to investors and the marketplace.



SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: First thing he could do is just lift all of his regulatory craziness… his first day in office, he signed several regulations and executive orders, undid many of the good executive orders that President Trump had put in place. He also said in his Op-ed that he inherited a very bad economy, that it was very static. But the reality is, he inherited a robust economy, built on a strong foundation, built on lower regulations, lower taxes. And the reason we were able to come back so quickly after COVID was because of the foundation that was built by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress prior to the pandemic.

He (Biden), instead of seeing that he doubled down on dumb, passed the American Rescue Plan with all just Democratic support, adding $2 trillion of fuel to the fires of inflation. He increased regulations… stopped oil development largely in the United States of America, or at least stopped it where it was. And worse than all of that, Maria, I think all of these things, plus many more, send bad signals to investors and to the marketplace. So while he talks a little bit out of one side of his mouth about wanting to incentivize energy development, when he talks about energy development, he wants to have tax incentives for clean energy, for electric vehicles... All the while, the world is crying for more of what we produce in oil and gas and other energy sources - so everything he does sends the wrong messages.

