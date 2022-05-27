Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Former Trump economic adviser still 'very nervous' about state of US economy

Recession fears linger as inflation hovers over 40-year highs

close
FOX Business' Ashley Webster and Susan Li discuss the top market stories as stocks open ahead of Memorial Day weekend. video

Stocks rise ahead of long holiday weekend

FOX Business' Ashley Webster and Susan Li discuss the top market stories as stocks open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Former Trump economic senior adviser Steve Moore joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss Americans spending money as inflation shows slight improvement, arguing there is still reason to remain "very nervous" about the current state of the economy.

STEVE MOORE: People are getting out. They are spending money. The real question is, you know, whether that bubble is going to burst. Now, we did, as you just reported, we did see the new numbers on inflation. And they were a little bit better. A little bit. But we're still talking about 6.5% inflation and that's still not keeping up with wages.

Economist on inflation

Former Trump senior economic adviser discusses the country's inflation crisis during his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on May 27, 2022. (Fox News)

FED'S PREFERRED INFLATION GAUGE ROSE 4.9% IN APRIL, STILL NEAR 40-YEAR HIGH

I wouldn't get too caught up in these numbers. They were a slight improvement, but they weren't a big improvement. Which you've been reporting is correct that the gas prices continue to go up. So that's going to reverberate throughout the economy. And so I am very nervous about where this economy is right now. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore on rising prices as inflation rips through the U.S., arguing the inflation numbers were a slight improvement but not a big improvement. video

Moore: Inflation still not keeping up with wages

Former Trump senior economic adviser Steve Moore on rising prices as inflation rips through the U.S., arguing the inflation numbers were a slight improvement but not a big improvement.


 