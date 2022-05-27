Former Trump economic adviser still 'very nervous' about state of US economy

Former Trump economic senior adviser Steve Moore joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss Americans spending money as inflation shows slight improvement, arguing there is still reason to remain "very nervous" about the current state of the economy.

STEVE MOORE: People are getting out. They are spending money. The real question is, you know, whether that bubble is going to burst. Now, we did, as you just reported, we did see the new numbers on inflation. And they were a little bit better. A little bit. But we're still talking about 6.5% inflation and that's still not keeping up with wages.

I wouldn't get too caught up in these numbers. They were a slight improvement, but they weren't a big improvement. Which you've been reporting is correct that the gas prices continue to go up. So that's going to reverberate throughout the economy. And so I am very nervous about where this economy is right now.

