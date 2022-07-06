Biden White House unveils salaries of all employees — here's what they are

President Joe Biden's administration unveiled the annual salaries for all of its White House employees Tuesday, sending the list of all 474 employees to Congress.

The salaries range from $0 per year to $180,000, with the vast majority of employees making over $100,000. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is one of 24 employees who make the maximum $180,000, alongside domestic policy adviser Susan Rice and a smattering of other legal and policy advisers.

There are also 16 employees who receive no salary at all, listed at $0 per year. They include Biden's senior adviser for immigration, Ramzi Kassem, and his special policy adviser for economic policy, Justin Levitt, among others.

The White House is required to disclose the salaries of its employees in a report to Congress each year.

BIDEN'S INFLATION PLAN CALLS ON FED, CONGRESS TO ACT, SHOWING LIMITS OF EXECUTIVE RESPONSE

BIDEN CANCELING STUDENT DEBT WOULD MAKE INFLATION WORSE, EXPERTS WARN

This year's list shows the administration added two more employees making the maximum $180,000 salary compared to 2021, despite the departure of former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain also makes the top salary.

Twelve employees make the minimum non-zero salary of $48,000. The list includes trip coordinators, presidential writers, and research associates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While not listed as a White House employee, Biden himself makes $400,000 per year, which is the typical number for a sitting president. The salary does not include the $50,000 "expense allowance" nor the $100,000 in travel expenses Biden receives.